Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 11 Early Trends: Cruising Towards An Unimaginable Victory!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 11 Early Trends: It’s Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan magic all over. This film has been aiming towards a destination which was unimaginable just a few days ago. After running for a total of 10 days at the box office, Tanhaji crossed the 165-crore mark.

It’s not only cruising towards the 200-crore mark, but it’s also aiming for a higher target. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, till its 2nd weekend, had earned 167.45 crores. But, the real magic starts from here. Everyone was waiting to see how well does it trend during the weekdays of its 2nd week.

The early estimates for its 2nd Monday are here and brace yourselves because they’re as surprising as the collections have been. As per the early trends, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected in the range of 8-10 crores on its day 11 at the box office.

This could take its grand total anywhere around 175-177 crores. It’ll face tough competition from 2 movies – Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D & Kangana Ranaut’s Panga this week. It would be interesting to see how it fares once the screens are divided.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn expressed gratitude to the three military chiefs of the nation — Army, Navy and Air Force — for watching his latest film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

“Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji,” Ajay tweeted.

The screening was held in Delhi on Sunday evening. Harinder Sikka, author of “Calling Sehmat” on which “Raazi” was based, was also present.

Ajay’s tweet cames in the wake of Sikka’s post on Twitter that read: “#Tanhaji creates history. The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch @ajaydevgn, @itsKajolD spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi. Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world.”

