Tanhaji Box Office: It Celebrates 50 Days, To Cross Kabir Singh & Emerge As Bollywood’s 10th Highest Grosser

As Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior enters its eighth week, it also celebrates its 50 days run at the box office. The film exceeded expectations when it opened on 10th January and hasn’t looked back ever since then. Even after it all the accolades that it received on its opening, the best-case scenario from the lifetime perspective seemed like 150 crores. However, the film went 100 crores ahead of that in quick time and has been seeing bonus numbers been added ever since.

This can well be seen from the fact that in its eighth weekend, the film has added 0.40 crores* more to its total, hence clocking 278 crores* so far. The film is running on very few screens and shows currently but wherever it is, the footfalls are there.

A bigger milestone now awaits the Ajay Devgn starrer as it is now set to go past the Kabir Singh lifetime score of 278.24 crores. The pace at which the Om Raut directed film is seeing the numbers come in, this feat could well be accomplished this week itself. Once that indeed turns out to be the case, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior would be the 10th highest grosser ever when it comes to a film coming from Bollywood.

Let’s take a look:

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Sanju – 342.53 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

War – 318 crores

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 278 crores* (still running)

The film is indeed a deserving blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

