Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 9: Has Unbelievable Growth Again On Saturday

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 9: What a fantastic run it is turning out to be for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is seeing unbelievable trending in the second weekend as well, what with 16.36 crores more coming in. These are excellent numbers for the Om Raut directed film which is the first choice of audiences across the country and that too by a distance. There is just no competition whatsoever for the film which has exceeded all expectations ever since release and is now set for entry in the 200 Crore Club in next two weeks.

So far, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected 145.33 crores and while 160 crores would be crossed in a jiffy, it has to be seen how much ahead of that does it go once the second weekend is through. What makes the film’s success further special is the fact that to begin with it was presumed that the regional flavor would restrict the footfalls from the opening day itself. Though collections of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were indeed better in the Maharashtra belt to begin with, the fact remains that there are good footfalls in rest of the country as well, something that has helped its cause.

The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would have a further rise in collections today and that would further consolidate its superhit status. This one has indeed emerged as a biggie and now it is all about where does it eventually land up. Street Dancer and Panga are releasing on the coming Friday and that would mean a reduction in screens for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. If not for that, this one could well have soared further heights.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!