Tanhaji Box Office Day 9 Advance Booking: Another BLOCKBUSTER Day On The Cards!

Tanhaji Box Office Day 9 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan led film is proving to be a riot all over. It’s not only the weekend push it got, but it has retained extremely well on the weekdays as well. It collected 118.91 crores in its 1st week with literally no competition in its 2nd week.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking scenario for today:

Mumbai:

It’s a Good Morning for the movie in Mumbai. Despite having very limited shows in Marathi, we can see some of them already filling fast. Hindi 3D stands at around 25-30% when it comes to the fast-filling shows. This is a very good number for a 2nd Saturday.

Delhi-NCR:

Surprisingly, Delhi has retained a good number of shows as compared to Mumbai. Fast-filling shows as of now are in the range of 20-25% but they’ll surely pick up as the day forwards.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is on fire! It’s over 60-65% filling shows and it’s a crazy situation out here. The movie has retained a healthy number of shows. But looking at the occupancy, it seems it’ll get some more shows added by tomorrow.

Hyderabad:

75% of the shows are filling fast and it also has shows that are already sold out. This is better than Bengaluru but with comparatively fewer shows. By evening, it’ll all be sold out. HUMONGOUS!

Pune:

The signature city for the film is still holding strong. With over 45% of fast-filling shows, this seems to be another huge day for Pune. This city has contributed a lot to the film’s success.

