Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Box Office (Worldwide): Records 5th Largest Preview Gross!

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker released at the worldwide Box Office recently. The franchise is huge in the USA and took-off a flying start as far as the preview shows are concerned.

According to Box Office Mojo, in the preview shows Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker earned $59.1 million worldwide which is equivalent to 420.36 crores. This is just the figures of paid previews and it has already held a record of 5th largest preview gross ever.

All eyes are on the festive holidays in which the movie will challenge its previous instalments at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, in the US the film has got $40 million i.e. 284.51 crores from just Thursday previews. Now that’s how a film like Star Wars should perform in the domestic market.

Meanwhile Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley recently said that she still gets really bad stage fright.

During an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star admitted that she gets nervous about getting on stage, reports femalefirst.co.uk

“I get really nervous. I’m really nervous right now. I’m shaking, hot and cold sweats. It’s still a strange thing to come out in front of people and do this whole thing,” she said.

The 27-year-old also opened up about another fear she has taken head on, and that is skydiving.

“Something very terrifying was skydiving. The man I was strapped to looked like Rocky Balboa so that was great but then I went higher than anyone else so I had an oxygen mask because I was 15,000 feet in the air. And then you get to the edge and you’re like, ‘no’, and they’re like, ‘yes’,” she said.

