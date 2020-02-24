Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 4 Occupancy: Faces A Regular Monday Effect!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar’s take on homosexual marriage is enjoying a good ride so far at the ticket windows and has entered the weekdays on a decent note. Although the film is not trending as well as Ayushmann’s previous releases, the overall picture is still promising.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned 32.66 crores during its first weekend and for today, it has recorded an average occupancy of 15-17% across the country. During the morning shows, the film opened with 12-14% occupancy, which grew up to 16-18% for afternoon shows. For evening shows, the theatres have recorded the occupancy of 18-20%.

Speaking about the collections, anything above 4-4.50 crores would be a good day considering the opening day of 9.55 crores.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on 21th February 2020.

Meanwhile, the film has been banned in Dubai and UAE over its homosexual content.

According to bollywoodhungama.com, the film’s makers even offered to edit the kiss between Ayushmann and co-actor Jitendra, but to no avail.

A source from Dubai told the portal: “We knew this was coming. Or, rather not coming. We really wanted to see what ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ has to say since it is the first Bollywood film that normalises a gay relationship. Sadly, all films with gay content are banned in these parts.”

When the producers of the film offered to cut out the kiss scene between Jitendra and Ayushmann, they were reminded that it wasn’t about the kiss but the content.

