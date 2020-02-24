Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Starrer Generates Healthy Gains

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has trended well at the Box Office in its first weekend despite being a risky subject. The risk of the makers seems to have paid off thanks to the light treatment director Hitesh Kewalya gave to the film and on top of that the star value of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected 9.55 crores as it opened on Friday. The opening was really good considering the subject even after counting the Shivratri holiday. Then on Saturday, it was all about remaining steady but the film ended up collecting 11.08 crores more.

Now on Sunday, this Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer has collected 11.5-12.5 crores again as per early trends and that’s a pretty good number. The first weekend total of the film thus becomes 32.13-33.13 which is nothing short of impressive.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan should now remain steady in the weekends and aim for 50 crores in the first week. Once the task is done, the stage will be set for a healthy lifetime total as well.

Meanwhile, for Ayushmann Khurrana the winning streak at the Box Office continues as this looks like yet another good success after AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl & Bala.

The film has also proved to be a worthy sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan as the lifetime total of that film will be crossed before the end of first week only.

