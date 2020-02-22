Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Connect With Audience Is Working Wonders!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar starrer has opened really good at the ticket windows despite a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. Unexpectedly, the film has received mixed reviews but word-of-mouth so far, has worked in favour. The real test is today, as the momentum in the collection will unfold the fate of this Hitesh Kewalya directorial.

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country to know how Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is faring in terms of advance bookings:

Mumbai

The film has definitely picked up when compared to yesterday. As of now, 10-12% shows are in filling fast mode and looks like the trend will only grow by tomorrow.

Delhi-NCR

Being a ‘Delhi ka launda’ himself, Ayushmann Khurrana is pulling major footfalls in the region and it is much better than Mumbai. Till now, 20-22% shows are running to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is putting up an amazing show since yesterday. With a bit of pick up, the city is witnessing 40-42% shows in a filling fast mode, as of now.

Hyderabad

The city of Nizams too is really good and is the second-best performing circuit after Bengaluru. Around 38% shows are full to almost full in advance ticket sale.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

If we talk about the ratio and not the number of shows, Pune is surprisingly better than Mumbai with 18-20% shows filling fast.

Kolkata is dull with just a few number of shows with good occupancy in advance booking.

Chennai is terrific with 40-42% shows filling fast.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!