Shikara Box Office Day 5: Goes Down Further On Tuesday, Is A Theatrical Flop

Shikara Box Office: Shikara has turned out to be a theatrical flop. The collections are continuing to slide and Tuesday was no better as only 0.45 crores* more came in. These are hardly the numbers to cheers about and for a film which had seen a reasonable release, the occupancy too is way too low.

The film has collected 5.95 crores* so far and now won’t reach even 7 crores after the close of the first week. Though earlier it had seemed that the film would close in 8-10 crores range, the drops so far coupled with the fact that a much bigger Love Aaj Kal releases this Friday means that the best case lifetime total would be 8 crores for the film.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra had last directed Broken Horses for Hollywood and it was a major disaster. Now even though Shikara is a better film, at least theatrically it hasn’t worked and now all eyes are on how it does on the digital medium.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!