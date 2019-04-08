Shazam! Box Office Collections Day 3 (India): Not Great, Not Bad!

Shazam! Box Office Day 3 (India): DC’s latest superhero venture is finally up for grabs now and it has been amassing love worldwide. But is it the same at the Indian box office? Let’s find out.

The movie over its 1st weekend has bagged in 11.70 crores at the Indian box office. This isn’t a bad amount but we have seen better as far as this genre is concerned.

Shazam! tells the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster child who is empowered with magic ability. By uttering the word “Shazam“, he gets transformed into an adult superhero.

“It’s about a boy who has a pure heart. A wizard bestows upon him the magical ability to transform into a superhero by saying a word,” Levi told Efe in an interview.

“That is unlike any other superhero or superhero universe that I know of. Because it’s a 14-year-old in an adult looking super-powered body, it means tons of humour,” said Levi who plays the adult version of Batson.

Levi said it was an innovation. “A superhero connected to a teenager allows for a different characterization,” he said.

“We are not reinventing the wheel. We are just providing people a slightly different take on the superhero genre, and it’s a really fun one,” Levi said.

