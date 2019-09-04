Saaho Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Comes Down Heavily

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho performed well at the Box Office in its first 4 days run but the film saw its first big drop on Tuesday.

The film earlier took the benefit of the star power of Prabhas and weekend. Even on Monday, there was an added benefit of Ganesh Chaturthi partial holiday which led it towards a total of 93.28 crores. However, as soon as the film came out of all these benefits and gave its first real weekday test, it crashed.

According to early estimates, Saaho (Hindi) has earned 7-9 crores on Tuesday which means around 50% drop from Monday and around 70% drop from Friday. The film has however touched the 100 crores mark on its 5th day depending on the final figure that will come in some time.

Recently a french film director Jerome Salle accused the makers of Saaho for copying his work. He said, “Steal my work, at least do it properly.”

The Prabhas-starrer is reported to be a copy of Hollywood film “Largo Winch” helmed by Salle. Many fans pointed out that the plot of the Indian movie and “Largo Winch” are similar and is a blatant copy.

“It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help (sic.),” Salle tweeted.

