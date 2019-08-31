Saaho Box Office (All Languages): Earns 100+ Crores On Day 1; Miles Ahead Of Avengers: Endgame

Due to Prabhas immense fan craze across the nation, Saaho has created a benchmark in the history of Indian Cinema with the thunderous opening of 100 Crores at the box – office in India alone leaving behind Avengers: Endgame. After Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, Saaho is the second film which has shook the nation while opening with a century.

According to the reports flowing in, Saaho has just recorded an opening of over 100 crores gross (cumulative of all languages) in India. Avengers: Endgame made approx 63 crores gross on day 1. Now, that’s truly an achievement considering the fact that the movie opened on regular Friday.

whats interesting is, Prabhas who is in a full-fledged action avatar, the actor’s film has created a milestone leaving an impact on his fans.

Saaho has been making the right noise as it was Prabhas’s first film after the Baahubali saga, marking Prabhas’s bollywood debut and Shraddha’s Telugu Debut. The film which opened yesterday, even the morning shows in Mumbai had the highest occupancy which shows that Prabhas is turning a Bonafide star with his path breaking films.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

‘Saaho‘ is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, released yesterday- nationwide and got the nation celebrating the World Saaho Day on its release.

