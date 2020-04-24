Rustom Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s 2016 Crime Thriller

Rustom Box Office: Released in 2016, the film features Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta in key roles. It is a crime thriller inspired by K. M. Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra court case. It enjoyed a great run at the box office and Akshay won a National Award for his performance.

Rustom clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro. It took a good start of 14.11 crores and despite mixed critics’ reviews and controversies over detailing, the film fared well at the Box Office. During its opening weekend, the film made 50.42 crores and sealed its first week at 90.90 crores. The film ended up collecting 127.49 crores in its theatrical run.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Rustom:

Day 1- 14.11 crores

Day 2- 16.43 crores

Day 3- 19.88 crores

First weekend- 50.42 crores

Day 4- 17.81 crores

Day 5- 7.67 crores

Day 6- 6.38 crores

Day 7- 8.62 crores

First week- 90.90 crores

Day 8- 4.41 crores

Day 9- 5.77 crores

Day 10- 6.94 crores

Day 11- 2.21 crores

Day 12- 1.97 crores

Day 13- 2.34 crores

Day 14- 2.47 crores

Second week- 26.11 crores (117.01 crores)

Day 15- 1.29 crores

Day 16- 1.89 crores

Day 17- 2.09 crores

Day 18- 0.69 crore

Day 19- 0.61 crore

Day 20- 0.58 crore

Day 21- 0.56 crore

Third week- 7.71 crores (124.72 crores)

Day 22- 0.31 crore

Day 23- 0.47 crore

Day 24- 0.59 crore

Day 25- 0.39 crore

Day 26- 0.34 crore

Day 27- 0.33 crore

Day 28- 0.34 crore

Fourth week- 2.77 crores (127.49 crores)

Lifetime- 127.49 crores

