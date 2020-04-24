Rustom Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s 2016 Crime Thriller

Rustom Box Office: Released in 2016, the film features Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta in key roles. It is a crime thriller inspired by K. M. Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra court case. It enjoyed a great run at the box office and Akshay won a National Award for his performance.
Rustom clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro. It took a good start of 14.11 crores and despite mixed critics’ reviews and controversies over detailing, the film fared well at the Box Office. During its opening weekend, the film made 50.42 crores and sealed its first week at 90.90 crores. The film ended up collecting 127.49 crores in its theatrical run.
Take a look at the daily breakdown of Rustom:
Day 1- 14.11 crores
Day 2- 16.43 crores
Day 3- 19.88 crores
First weekend- 50.42 crores
Day 4- 17.81 crores
Day 5- 7.67 crores
Day 6- 6.38 crores
Day 7- 8.62 crores
First week- 90.90 crores
Day 8- 4.41 crores
Day 9- 5.77 crores
Day 10- 6.94 crores
Day 11- 2.21 crores
Day 12- 1.97 crores
Day 13- 2.34 crores
Day 14- 2.47 crores
Second week- 26.11 crores (117.01 crores)
Day 15- 1.29 crores
Day 16- 1.89 crores
Day 17- 2.09 crores
Day 18- 0.69 crore
Day 19- 0.61 crore
Day 20- 0.58 crore
Day 21- 0.56 crore
Third week- 7.71 crores (124.72 crores)
Day 22- 0.31 crore
Day 23- 0.47 crore
Day 24- 0.59 crore
Day 25- 0.39 crore
Day 26- 0.34 crore
Day 27- 0.33 crore
Day 28- 0.34 crore
Fourth week- 2.77 crores (127.49 crores)
Lifetime- 127.49 crores
