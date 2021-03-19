As poetic as it sounds but a film with a title that goes as Roohi has brought ‘life’ back in theatres! While the film had gone through title changes like Rooh Afza, Roohi Afza and Roohi Afzana before settling down for Roohi, guess it was only destined that the final title turns out to be the kind that had makes distributors and exhibitors breathe easy to some extent at the least.

The film collected 1.02 crore more on Thursday and with that the extended first week collections stand at 17.43 crores. These are the best numbers for a Bollywood or a Hollywood film that has released ever since theatres reopened and there is more to come.

There is Mumbai Saga coming in today and the biggie has taken over a big chunk of showcasing, both at the multiplexes as well as single screens. Then there is also Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar which has seen a small release as well.

While that would mean that audiences would have choices aplenty, it is still a fair situation for Roohi as unlike the pre-pandemic era when competition like this would have severely impacted a film in the running, here it’s still only three films available at theatres. This means audiences footfalls can well be expected to trickle in for Roohi in the second weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

