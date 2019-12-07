Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Another Good Day On The Cards!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Pandey are here with a reboot to Sanjeev Kumar’s 1978 classic with the same name. It clashed with Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt’s Panipat but still managed to open up on a very good note on day 1. Kartik Aaryan’s increasing fan-following helped the movie to put up a good number.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking scenario in major cities & see how it’s trending on day 2.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is 20-25% fast-filling which is a fair result as it will start picking up from here. Even the available ones will start to get filled fast from now. Evening shows hold the key.

Delhi:

Delhi is a tad-bid better than Mumbai with 30-35% of filling-fast shows. But it’s really better in the sold-out zone. It’s set to surprise today and many of the shows will witness the houseful boards today.

Bengaluru:

As of now, Bengaluru is better than Mumbai & Delhi. It’s in the range of 40-45%. Yes, the quantity of the shows is pretty limited and it’s also because of that reason the shows are getting filled fast.

Hyderabad:

If not better, Hyderabad is more or less in a similar range as Bengaluru. The number of shows is the same but filling-fast is a bit better than Bengaluru. Advance booking in Hyderabad has always been extra kind to Bollywood movies and Pati Patni Aur Woh should be no exception.

Pune:

Pune is lower than Mumbai & that’s not surprising because it falls in a spot-booking market. Many of the shows will get filled-fast only at the spots. Still, it’s to be seen whether or not Pune can contribute big.

