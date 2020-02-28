Parasite Box Office: Unstoppable After The Oscar Win, Inching Closer To The $50 Million Milestone

Parasite Box Office: Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite has just got that much-needed mileage at the ticket windows post the Oscar win. Released last year, the film is fetching some commercial achievements too, under its kitty.

As per the report in Deadline, Parasite has earned $ 49.7 million till now at the US box office, thus just an inch closer from touching the $50 million mark. It has already made its way into the top 10 highest-grossing foreign films in the US. The Parasite is currently at 4th spot below Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Life Is Beautiful and The Hero.

Meanwhile, at a campaign rally in Colorado, US President Donald Trump slammed the Oscars for giving the best picture award to the South Korean film “Parasite“, and also took aim at Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked the crowd at the rally on Thursday.

“And the winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?

“We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year! Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’ back please. ‘Sunset Boulevard’. So many great movies,” he added.

Trump linked the political and economic situation of both countries with the prize given to the film that has also triumphed at festivals such as Cannes, reports Efe news.

