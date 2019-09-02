Mission Mangal has managed to stay stable in the third weekend despite Saaho taking away most of its screens. The film did saw a drop on Third Friday but it was understandable. Further, on Saturday & Sunday, it showed a big turnaround collecting 9.09 crores.

The film has collected a total of 187.20 crores so far thus crossing the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra starrer Bajirao Mastani (184 crores).

Mission Mangal is now 21st highest Bollywood grosser of All Time and will become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser of All Time crossing the lifetime business of 2.0 (188 crores). Another big record that Mission Mangal is now chasing is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190 crores) which will give it an entry in the Top 20 Bollywood grossers of all time.

The Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan led film was recently declared tax-free in Maharashtra and it has also benefited the film in its 3rd-week run.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said during the film’s promotion: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan, Mission Mangal also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles.

