Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Scores His Fastest Century For A Bollywood Film

In just five days, Mission Mangal has entered the 100 Crore Club. It achieved this feat on Monday itself and that too in a matter of just a few hours. Before this, Akshay Kumar has achieved a similar feat with the Hindi dubbed version of 2.0 as well but when it comes to a core Bollywood film, he has beaten his own record of Kesari (7 days) in only five days.

Here is a list of all the centuries that Akshay Kumar starrers have scored along with the number of days that they took to go past the 100 crores mark:

Mission Mangal – 5 days

2.0 – 5 days

Kesari – 7 days

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 8 days

Rustom – 9 days

Airlift – 10 days

Rowdy Rathore – 11 days

Jolly LLB2 – 12 days

Housefull 3 – 13 days

Gold – 15 days

Holiday – 15 days

Housefull 2 – 17 days

In fact that Mission Mangal could well have achieved this mark in four days flat had there been bigger jumps on Saturday and Sunday. That’s what kept the film in the 90s by the time the extended four day weekend came to a close.

Nonetheless, the fact that the feat has been accomplished in a little over four days itself is also a testimony to the fact that Akshay Kumar has stayed on to be Mr. Consistent of Bollywood for years in succession now.

