Men In Black: International Box Office Day 2: Is It Still As Relevant To Every 90s Kid?

Men In Black: International Box Office Day 2: The men (& a woman) are here minus Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Our beloved Thor – Chris Hemsworth and charming Tessa Thompson have taken the mission to ‘save the earth from the scum of the universe’.

What started in 1997, became a sensation among the kids of 90s. In India, the MIB franchise earned some loyal fan following because of the sci-fi storyline and Smith’s presence. The latest part is loaded with futuristic tech and Thor, but is it attracting the same audience? Let’s see how’s it faring at the Indian box office.

The movie opened on a decent note by collecting 3.10 crores* at the Indian box office. This was better than the other new Hindi releases this week. Amidst the Salman Khan’s Bharat dominance, Men In Black: International held well on its day 2 too.

It has collected 3.40 crores* on its day 2 which takes its grand total to 6.50 crores. Sunday, on which movies usually pick up could play a spoilsport because of India-Pakistan’s World Cup match. Weekdays will play an important part to decide its fate.

Hemsworth, who beautifully named his daughter as India, was in the country last year to shoot for Netflix’s Dhaka. He remembered the same and said, “After every take (when the director) called ‘cut’, there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have a huge appreciation for that.”

What about working in Indian movies? “I was talking to a few about that…So maybe,” he said. At the moment, Hemsworth is excited to take forward the legacy of the Men In Black franchise with Men in Black: International. Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

