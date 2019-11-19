Marjaavan Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Faces A Routine Drop!

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in lead, Marjaavaan has been adding numbers to its kitty despite the mixed reactions from critics. Furthermore, the movie has also been keeping up with its pace and fighting it out against Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala which is currently enjoying the maximum screen space.

The weekend collections of Marjaavaan added up to a total of 24.42 crores, which has been quote decent. With the initiation of the week, one kept pondering whether the Milap Zaveri directorial will sustain or witness a fall, which sometimes even major biggies end up doing. However, as per the early trends flowing in, the movie has added around 4-5 crores more on its Day 4, which was expected.

The movie seems to be holding quite well, bringing its overall collections to now in the range of 28.42-29.42 crores.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra says he is happy that people have accepted him as an action hero once again with “Marjaavaan”.

“‘Ek Villain‘ and ‘Brothers’ introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to ‘Marjaavaan’,” Sidharth said.

In “Marjaavaan”, Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Bollywood’s retro era. He plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak.

The Milap Zaveri-directed Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh and hit the theatre screens last Friday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!