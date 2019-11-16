Marjaavaan Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Alarming Sign For The Makers!

Marjaavaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra – Tara Sutaria – Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan has clocked a decent opening day with 7.03 crores coming in. Though the advance booking was poor across the country, the spot bookings helped it in sustaining quite well. After a slow start in the morning, the movie picked up during evening shows.

Today, the better performance is expected from this masala potboiler but the signs are not so good if the morning shows are something to go by. Across the country, Marjaavaan is showing an occupancy in the range of 16-19% in the morning shows, which is marginally lower than yesterday’s 17-20%. Seems like mixed to poor reviews are taking a toll and also the golden run of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is affecting this Milap Zaveri directorial to a great extent, especially in multiplexes.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are thrilled about joining forces once again for a film, after their 2014 hit “Ek Villain“.

On reuniting with Riteish on the big screen, Sidharth told IANS: “I was very excited. This is the first time that two actors have come as a ‘jodi’ but in positive and negative roles. The first time when we came, it was very new for both of us. It was my third film (‘Ek Villain‘) and his first time in playing a character with a negative shade. People really liked it. This time, we are back in different avatars. I think (we are) there to give far more action, entertainment, ‘takrar’ (clash) to the audience, so I was super excited.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!