Marjaavaan Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Kicks In Some Sort Of Momentum!

Marjaavaan Box Office: This Milap Zaveri directorial is off to a good start at the ticket windows and is holding its fort strongly especially in the single screens. It has all the ingredients- right from the love angle between Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria to face off between Sid and Riteish Deshmukh, which are craved by the mass audience.

Let’s see how Marjaavaan is faring across the major centers for today:

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the condition is quite better than yesterday but overall still stands on a lower side. As of now, the movie is showing around 5–7% shows filling fast in advance ticket sale and it will heavily rely on spot bookings for the rest of the day.

Delhi-NCR

This region is known for receiving the mass entertainers with open hands but Marjaavaan is failing to dominate here too, as far as advance booking is concerned. It is on the similar lines of Mumbai but there are few houseful boards across the single screens.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is consistent on day 2 by staying all green (absence of filling fast shows) and such sort of consistency is definitely not a good sign for the movie.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is good with around 20% shows with really good occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is showing some hopes after staying dull yesterday. Here around 5% shows are filling fast. Spot bookings to pulling off a better response.

Kolkata too, finally shows some oranges (filling fast shows) here and there, while Chennai is terrific with 40-45% shows running to a good occupancy in advance booking.

