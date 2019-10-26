Made In China & Saand Ki Aankh Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking Update

The Pre-Diwali period hit the new releases Saand Ki Aankh & Made In China hard as they failed to open even on a fair note. The opening day numbers of both films were miserable as Saand Ki Aankh earned 50 lakhs approx on Day 1 and Made In China did a business of 1.25 crores.

Now today’s Advance booking trends suggest that atleast Saand Ki Aankh has shown some kind of pickup. Let’s have a look at the current advance booking scenario for both films.

Saand Ki Aankh

Mumbai

The film is a limited release and hence there are around 20-25% shows filling fast today.

Delhi-NCR

NCR is running with 5-10% housefull shows which is fair for a film like this at this moment.

Bengaluru, Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Bengaluru is weak with less than or up to 5% shows going housefull. Ahmedabad is also showing 5% good shows and Kolkata is showing around 10%.

Hyderabad is also doing pretty well with 20-25% shows promsiing healthy footfalls for the day.

Chennai 85-90%

Chennai has got very limited release so it has got 85-90% shows filling fast.

Made In China

Mumbai is fair for the film as 10-15% shows are filling fast or going housefull. Hyderabad, Kolkata & Ahmedabad are on similar lines

Delhi & Bengaluru are all empty as there are hardly any housefull shows

Chennai has 45-50% filling fast shows due to restricted release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!