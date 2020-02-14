Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Fetching Love Beyond Expectations!

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal has finally arrived in cinemas across the country. Owing to good pre-release buzz, the film is sure shot to reap the benefit of Valentine’s Day. Catering mainly to youth audience, this Imtiaz Ali directorial is showing impressive trends in advance ticket sale.

Let’s take a look at the major centers across the country to know Love Aaj Kal is faring advance booking:

Mumbai

After witnessing the Tanhaji storm for several weeks, Love Aaj Kal has brought life in the advance ticket sales of the city. As of now, 22-25% shows are full to almost full in advance booking.

Delhi-NCR

The capital and the surrounding region are performing terrifically and Kartik is set to emerge as a new favourite in northern regions. Here, around 38-40% shows are filling fast.

Bengaluru

As compared to above-mentioned cities, Bengaluru has got less number of shows but the buzz is simply amazing with 55-58% of shows getting piled up at a quick pace.

Hyderabad

The city of Nizams too is good with 35-40% shows filling fast as of now. As expected, the night shows are performing brilliantly.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

The city of spot bookings is decent for this Valentine’s day release. Around 20-22% shows are filling fast.

Kolkata is average when compared with other circuits. As of now, 8-10% shows are running full to almost full in advance booking.

Chennai is good with 25-30% filling fast shows.

