Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Will Aamir Khan Inaugurate 400 Cr Club As Well, After Kick-Starting 100, 200 & 300 Cr Clubs In Bollywood?

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Mr.Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan has several accomplishments under his kitty to boast of. He is the man who initiated the trend of 100, 200 and 300 crore clubs in Bollywood. With Thugs Of Hindostan being an exception, the 55-year-old superstar has always kept on improving his skills as well as box office performance, with each new release.

With Ghajini, Aamir Khan introduced the 100 crore club in Bollywood. There were literally long queues for ticket bookings and the same picture was all across the country. No wonder, why the film touched the century mark! The box office enthusiasts didn’t have to wait as just within a year after, with 3 Idiots, Khan inaugurated the 200 crore club. The collections speak volumes of why the film is considered as one of the best in Indian history.

And then after the span of 5 years, the box office emperor did wonders once again as his PK became the first Bollywood film to cross 300 crores in India. The film did get dragged in controversies but emerged as a huge commercial success amongst the cine-goers.

Now, speaking about his upcoming release, Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an official adaptation of 1994’s Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Being handled by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan, Laal Singh is touted to be high on emotions and Aamir’s transformation’s news has already garnered enough buzz. Also, the soundtrack is said to be truly amazing.

On the whole, one can say that the film has a high chance of rewriting box office history. It will be interesting to see if Aamir manages to deliver the first 400 crore film for Bollywood.

