In 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 holds the record for the best opening that a Hindi film has taken at theatres. The Kartik Aaryan starrer had collected 14.11 crores at the box office and now the first target for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is to surpass that and emerge triumphant. At the end of the day, this is one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year and the stakes are super high as well. With Aamir Khan in the lead, this should be possible as well.

Of course, had these not been post-pandemic times then one would have actually pegged an opening day score of 25 crores for the official remake of Forrest Gump. After all, Aamir had scored a half century with the opening day of his last release Thugs of Hindostan and even after accounting for the fact that this is Rakshabandhan release (and not Diwali), plus there is competition from Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan as well, to score at least half of that would be expected out of it. Still, one can discount other external factors coming into play as well, and hence by further deducting 10 crores from the expectations, a bare minimum start of 15 crores is on the cards.

There have been talks of advance bookings, bulk blockings, deals with multiplex chains and so on, but then to offset that there are also mischievous elements that are indulging in negativity. This is always a twin edged sword because while it is creating good publicity for the film, it can work the other way round as well. One hopes that doesn’t happen though and for the sake of the industry Laal Singh Chaddha not just opens well but also turns out to be a good enough product that it grows further over the weekend and beyond.

