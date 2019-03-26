Kesari Box Office Collections Day 5: Numbers So Far Indicate Fair Footfalls

Kesari Box Office Collections Day 5: The Akshay Kumar starrer has entered into the danger zone at the box office after its extended weekend. The movie enjoyed a Holi opening and bagged good numbers over its 1st weekend.

After a four day extended weekend, Kesari did decent business on Monday with 8.25 crores coming in. The film had started with 21.06 crores and hence a double-digit score would have been preferable. That said, the numbers so far indicate fair footfalls as well and now the makers must be expecting that the collections stay consistent from this point on.

The film has collected 86.43 crores so far and should enter the 100 Crore Club by tomorrow. There isn’t any major competition around it for the rest of the week and hence one hopes that collections stay over the 7 crore mark right through. Moreover, there is also an opportunity for the film to perform in next week.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897.

The North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), saw 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India, defending an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as production and distribution sources

