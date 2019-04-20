Kalank Box Office: It has not been a star that everyone expected at the ticket windows. The film started on a promising note as it collected 21.60 crores net but that was all because of the star cast and partial holiday factor. The collections dropped on Thursday and the film managed to rake a sum of just 11.45 crores net.

It was another Holiday on Friday (Good Friday) and the collections were expected to grow but that didn’t happen. The collections remained almost similar compared to Thursday as the film earned 11.60 crores net. This takes the 3 days total business of the film to 44.65 crores net which is not good considering the budget, level, star cast and especially the opening of the film.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The total figure may still look decent for the first three days but the trend is pretty dull and the collections don’t look going much far from here. Kalank stands on 4th rank among the highest Top 3 days earners of 2019.

Have a look at the chart below for the highest first three-days collections:

Total Dhamaal 62.40 crores

Kesari – 56.51 crores

Gully Boy – 51.15 crores

Kalank – 44.65 crores

Manikarnika – 42.55 crores

Uri – 35.73 crores

Lukka Chuppi – 32.13 crores

Badla – 23.20 crores

Thackeray (Hindi + Marathi) – 22.90 crores

Romeo Akbar Walter – 22.70 crores

Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu in main roles. The film was conceptualised by Karan Johar and Late Yash Johar and was set on a budget of nearly 150 crores net.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!