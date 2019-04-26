Kalank Box Office Collections Day 9: It Has A Low Extended Week!

Kalank Box Office Collections Day 9: It has a low extended first week at the Box Office as 78 crores* came in. This was the kind of number which was expected at the bare minimum from the first five days. However, since cracks developed from the second day itself, a huge number was ruled out.

The film had managed a double-digit score for the most part of the extended weekend and hence there was a glimmer of hope that there would be some sort of sustenance during the weekdays. That didn’t turn out to be the case though and hence it was a matter of time before the footfalls went further lower.

Avengers: EndGame has released now which means the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer would fold up much quicker. The film has flopped at the Box Office, though fortunately there is a recovery of around 100 crores from digital, satellite and music rights that should help the producers.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

