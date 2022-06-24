JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: After teasing fans with posters, teasers, and an official trailer, the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer finally hit the screens his morning. After being in the making for quite some time, JugJugg Jeeyo release in theatres on June 24, i.e, today. Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom18.

Advertisement

The film and its star cast is trending since morning as the film has been receiving a positive response. The makers hosted the screening of the film for their industry friends and everyone has been lauding it and how.

Advertisement

JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to shatter a few records at the box office with its collections. As per the early trends flowing in, JugJugg Jeeyo has made a total collection of around 9-10 crores* on its opening day. Well, if these numbers turn out to be true, then Kiara Advani’s last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to be the highest opener of 2022 as it collected 14 crore.

Koimoi watched and reviewed JugJugg Jeeyo and rated it with 3 stars. Speaking about the film, in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote, “The first 15 minutes of the film pack two different moods which are juggled throughout the story. Kuku (Varun Dhawan) & Naina’s (Kiara Advani) childhood love is fruitened when he tattoos ‘Will you marry me?’ on his abs for a proposal. Years later, they’re in Canada situationally wearing all-black to depict the ‘dark’ things that unfolded between them through their journey from Patiala to Canada. Naina heads the house with Kuku being good for nothing like he’s in the third instalment following Humpty, Badri. Mehta could have named this “Kuku Ki Dulhania” & no one would’ve asked a single question. The relationship turns sour but Kuku being the responsible elder brother doesn’t want to break the bomb at his sister Ginni’s (Prajakta Koli) wedding, who also isn’t really happy with her decision of marrying.”

Well, we are already looking forward to seeing how much would the film’s first box office week make. How much do you think it will collect?

Must Read: Did Varun Dhawan Just Hint At Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding With Kiara Advani In Front Of The Actress? – Check Out Her Reaction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram