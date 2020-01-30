Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Prediction: Saif Ali Khan’s Film To See A Decent Opening

It is turning out to be one big screen season for Saif Ali Khan. While he is already being seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, this Friday his solo starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is hitting the screens as well. The film’s promo has been liked and has in fact seen some of the best response for a Saif Ali Khan starrer in some time.

The good thing is that Saif would be seen in a part which made him a star, case in point being films like Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. Though that was a few years back, Saif is looking better than ever and in this Nitin Kakkar directed film he is playing his age as well. Alaya is making her debutant as Saif’s “possible daughter” and if the promo is any indication, she is another star in the making. As for evergreen Tabu, she is looking delightful as ever.

There is good confidence that Deepshikha Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani at Puja Films have shown in this light-hearted entertainer which is seeing a good release this Friday. That should ensure more than just reasonable screen space for the film which should allow footfalls to see a rise in numbers if the end product is indeed good. If that turns out to be the case, Jawaani Jaaneman may just end up enjoying a decent first day in the range of 3-4 crores.

