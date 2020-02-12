Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office (Overseas): Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F Starrer Is Weak In International Circuits Too

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to complete its 2-week theatrical run and so far, it’s been a pretty ordinary affair. The slick and light-hearted flick was expected to carry a nice trend especially owing to decent word-of-mouth and music working in the favour but failed in doing so.

At the end of 12 days, Jawaani Jaaneman has accumulated a total of 25.82 crores in India. Also, its overseas update is out with 8.76 crores ($ 1.23 million) being added in 10 days. USA and Canada have contributed $ 428k, while UAE and GCC have raked in $442 k. UK and Australia have pulled off $ 118k and $ 78k respectively. Another $ 31k have come from NZ and Fiji circuit.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman released on 31st January 2020.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya, who has impressed all with her brilliant debut act in the recent “Jawaani Jaaneman”, is celebrating all the ovation coming her way in the best way possible, by working.

“I am back to work. It’s the kind of celebration I like,” Alaya told IANS in a telephone conversation.

She already has a three-film deal from Northern Lights Films. She has another film lined up with Pooja Entertainment, though she prefers to be tight-lipped about it for now.

“I am just exploring my options. There’s a lot of interest coming from a lot of people. I am very grateful. I just hope I make the right choices now,” said Alaya.

