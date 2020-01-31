Taapsee Pannu has always associated herself with good films. Be it her performance in Badla or Game Over, the actress has proved her acting skills like a boss. Now taking up yet another exciting film titled Thappad, Taapsee is sure going to leave the audience speechless.

The makers of the film released the first poster of the film yesterday and we have to say that it was quite impressive. Taapsee took to her social media and shared the poster with her fans. She captioned her post as, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook”.

The poster show Taapsee getting a slap and it will leave you intrigued as to what the film will look like. The poster had a thought-provoking context with it that read – “Thappad: Bas itni si baat?” which was quite moving and said a lot about the film.

Check out the poster right here:

Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?

Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlook pic.twitter.com/4WZGT4IXp8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2020

Thappad boasts of an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor and is already looking promising after the release of the poster.

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. Based on domestic violence, Thappad releases on 28 February 2020.

