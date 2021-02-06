Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud 9 with multiple projects in his kitty. Fans received another surprise last Tuesday when the actor announced his next. Titled Anek, it is yet another collaboration with Anubhav Sinha after the successful Article 15. The first look was shared as well and with that, Koimoi begins its exclusive ‘How’s The Hype’ section.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of a movie. So it will be interesting to look out for Anek’s reception amongst the audience.

Talking about the first look, it features Ayushmann Khurrana in a bearded avatar. The actor was dressed in an olive green t-shirt and jacket as he posed away from the cameras. The cut in his eyebrows has been the talk of the town. Another picture witnessed the actor holding the clapperboard alongside director Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared the first look. He captioned the post, “Verified Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. 😃🙏🏼 Here’s presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar”

Check it out here:

Ayushmann Khurrana even opened up about his character Joshua in the film. He told IANS, “I have been fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage me to add my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit I am sporting in Anek was an idea I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that the audience has never seen me in, and I am glad that people have noticed and are discussing it.”

How much did you like the first look of Anek ft. Ayushmann? Rate the hype in the poll section below.

Polls How much did you like the first look of Anek ft. Ayushmann Khurrana? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

