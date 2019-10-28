Housefull 4 Box Office Day 3: Crosses 50 Crore Milestone In The Opening Weekend

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 3: Housefull 4 has crossed the 50 crore milestone in the opening weekend at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer managed to hang in there on Sunday with 15.33 crores more coming in. Expectedly, while the afternoon shows were the healthiest of the lot, evening and night shows were hit by the Diwali celebrations. This happens for the best and the biggest of the film and Housefull 4 is no different.

So far, the Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios film has collected 53.22 crores already and now it is time for the big day to make all the difference to the collections. Normally, one would expect a film of this scale, size and release to amass close to 25 crores at least today due to the post-Diwali holiday. However, this is also Monday and there is also a possibility that not many establishments would have a non-working day. Moreover, the word of mouth has started coming into play as well and as shows progress during the day, it would be known how has real audience actually liked the film over the weekend.

At the very least though, one awaits to see Monday emerging as the best day for the film so far and in the process go much ahead of the 20 crores milestone.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

