Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Picks Up Compared To Its Day 1

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Akshay Kumar led Housefull 4 has opened to mostly negative critical acclaim but it is receiving decent feedback from viewers. Yesterday, considering the regular Friday and pre-Diwali period, the movie opened on a fair note but today a healthy jump is clearly on the cards.

Housefull 4 is showing growth as it has opened to 35-38% occupancy in morning shows across the country. Yesterday, the morning occupancy was in the range of 25-28%. The movie will surely pick up during the evening and night shows but the rise will be a limited one owing to the major festivities. All eyes are set on how Sunday and Monday turn out for this family entertainer.

Directed by Farhad Samji, this fourth installment of Housefull franchise also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati, in key roles.

Apart from the big screen, the off-screen antics of Akki and Riteish are well known to the movie buffs. During one of the promotional events of H4, Riteish revealed about the prank Akki played on him.

He went down memory lane and recalled how Akshay once played a prank on him during the shoot of their 2007 film “Heyy Babyy“.

Riteish said: “While we were shooting for ‘Heyy Babyy’, Akshay secretly took my phone and texted Vidya Balan, saying ‘I love you muah, muah, muah’. The funny part was that Vidya replied back writing ‘Muaaa Muaaa Muaaa (kisses)’ (laughs). When I saw the message, I was taken aback, wondering why Vidya sent the message to me, without knowing a message had gone to her from my phone. It was later that I figured that both our phones were with Akshay! He always plays pranks with all of us.”

