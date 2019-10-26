Rinzing Denzongpa’s Bollywood Debut Project To Feature One Of Biggest Climax Fights

Earlier, it was learnt that Rinzing Denzongpa and Director-producer Nilesh Sahay had gone to meet Action Star John Abraham, who’s a close friend of Nilesh to seek his blessing for their action entertainer Squad. The film has now completed its first schedule in Belarus and the team present on sets vouch for the film to have some breathtaking action sequences with Stunt Co-Ordinator Kier Beck leading the way along with stunt crew from 6 other countries.

Keir Beck known for films like The Matrix and Mad Max Fury Road is all praises for the Schedule. Speaking from the set of his next film, Beck Said, “we had one of the biggest climax fights with 400 Stuntmen, it was a modern-day battle, and not to give out too much but the toys were amazing too,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

“There are very few times one writes something on paper and that translates onto Screen that accurately. Through all the hardships, we managed to achieve something special,” he adds further.

Beck also praised his director. “Nilesh Is extremely hyper in a very good way and motivated. I didn’t see him sit down for a second ever, often he would go with his Megaphone curating 400 people to all their positions before the carnage reminded me of a young Michael Bay” he said.

Speaking on Rinzing, Beck Said, “The boy has great presence and does action extremely well.”

Nilesh whose portal also represents Beck in India, Said, “it was the best experience working with Kier who is a dear friend and I and a lot of others are looking forward to working with him In India soon. The second schedule of Squad is all set to start on the 10th of November.

