Housefull 4 Box Office Day 13 Early Trends: Don’t Stop, Won’t Stop!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 13 Early Trends: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and the Housefull 4 team are literally on a winning spree at the box office. Continuing with its stronghold, the movie is adding very good numbers during the weekdays, and the pace towards the 200 crore club couldn’t be any better.

The collections during weekdays revolved around the crore mark on each day. Yesterday remained to be another super stable day as the numbers came in the range of 4.50-5 crores. Not only is Housefull 4 turning out to be the audience’s number one choice, the fact that it is doing it with such ease and massive range, is something that is commendable.

The overall collections for the Akshay Kumar starrer now lie between 187.33-188.33 crores. The movie will enter the 200 crore club within this weekend, and that will be another feat achieved for Akshay Kumar, who’s delivered his highest ever with Mission Mangal (200.16 crores). But will that be surpassed? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film has been the biggest Diwali weekend release this year. It opened during the festive weekend with two other releases — Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh.

Akshay Kumar is unfazed that the nonsensical slapstick film has faced the flak of critics.

“I respect critics. It is important for people to be critics because it is like a barometer. Comedy is a tricky thing. The comedy I like, may not be liked by my wife. So, things will vary, even among the critics,” Akshay said during a media interaction.

“I think only people who have written negative (reviews) will be able to explain why they have done so. Critics can say what they want but what the audience likes is reflected by box-office numbers. I think that is most important,” said Akshay.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!