Housefull 4 Box Office Day 12 Morning Occupancy: It’s Hardly A Drop!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 12 Morning Occupancy: After showing a good growth during the weekend, Housefull 4 is holding the fort during weekdays in the second week. Yesterday, the movie brought in 5.75 crores* and the occupancy was 14-16% during morning shows, and today too there is hardly any drop during the early shows.

Today on day 12, the morning occupancy is in the range of 13-15%, which clearly shows how well the movie has been received. Also, it is better than the weekend collections of the new releases. If H4 manages to stay strong during the whole day, the collections can remain above 4.75 crores, which will be terrific.

Speaking about H4 collections, the comic caper has earned 178.33 crores* in Indian market alone, while another 38.50 crores from overseas. It is all set to enter 200 crores to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser by crossing Mission Mangal.

Though the collections are calling out for a celebration time for H4 makers, there’s a lot of controversy about its figures. A section of the media and trade analysts have claimed that box-office figures of H4 have been exaggerated but Akshay says that there is no way that the film’s credible co-producers, Fox Star Studio would disseminate wrong information officially.

“There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let’s talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this,” Akshay said.

