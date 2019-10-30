Housefull 4 Box Office: Amidst All The Social Media Negativity, Exhibitors Are Happy Because Audience Is Loving The Film

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Kriti Sanon led latest comedy film has proved to be a crowd-puller at the Box Office. The film has earned 111.82 crores in 5 days and if we go by the early reports of 6th day, it’s steady.

While there is a huge amount of negativity around the film on social media, there are distributors, exhibitors and audience who are laughing all the way.

Here are a few tweets from some of the major distributors and exhibitors in India who have spoken up in favour of the film. They have clearly stated that the audience is not just loving the film but is in full mood to make it yet another success from Housefull franchise.

Akshaye Rathi who is one of the top exhibitors in India tweets, “Don’t even try to analyse this! – I have a housefull show running at my 825 seater cinema in Raipur RIGHT NOW. – I have 697 people in my 844 seater cinema in Bhilai RIGHT NOW. – The audience is having a blast! “

Vishek Chauhan, a leading distributor in Bihar said, “Whole world is busy fighting on #Housefull4 collections…we exhibitors are busy counting the money..pls carry on!”

Prashant Solanki, owner of CinePark, Valsad, Gujrat wrote, “There’s no over-reporting of figures for #Housefull4 I am ready to discuss with any credible person from the industry on this. Let’s trust the makers and move on instead of creating confusion. Let’s stand united for the industry.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday & Johnny Lever.

