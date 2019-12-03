Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 4: Dev Patel-Anupam Kher’s Thriller Sustains On A Lower Side

Hotel Mumbai Box Office: Dev Patel and Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai has received rave reviews upon its release in India and the word-of-mouth too is quite promising. Nonetheless, the movie is suffering due to slower start at the ticket windows and failing to show any surprising trend whatsoever.

Hotel Mumbai took a start of 1.08 crores on day 1 and ended up collecting 4.81 crores during the weekend. On its 4th day i.e. Monday, the movie despite positive feedback from the audience, dipped below the 1 crore mark by earning just 65 lakhs. The current total of the movie is now stands at 5.46 crores.

Given the slower pace of the movie, the following weekdays are very crucial for this thriller inspired by real events.

The film is based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in which dozens of people were killed and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel was badly damaged in 2008.

The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment’s project released in India on November 29.

The Anthony Maras directorial also stars Armie Hammer.

Meanwhile, Anthony Maras has used actual footage of Ajmal Kasab’s police confession in the film. Police and local authorities gave Maras information, access to interviews and the actual footage of Kasab after he was nabbed by the police. The transcripts submitted to court were also made available to Maras and his co-writer John Collee.

