Pixar’s original animated film, Hoppers, has finally surpassed The Wild Robot’s domestic haul with its magnificent performance. The film collected strong numbers on its 5th Friday at the North American box office. It has thus emerged as the second-highest-grossing original animation post-COVID in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been maintaining a stronghold at the box office and is one of the big three currently running in cinemas. The animated feature will soon surpass Elemental’s domestic haul, achieving a major feat at the domestic box office. The Pixar original is the second-highest-grossing film of the year domestically and is tracking to earn around $200 million in its theatrical run.

Hoppers’ box office collection on the 5th Friday in North America

Hoppers has recorded the 2nd-largest 5th Friday for original animations at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo. It has collected $2.1 million on its 5th Friday in North America, more than Coco‘s $1.9 million but slightly below Elemental‘s $2.6 million. The original animation has reached $145.9 million at the North American box office.

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing original animation in North America post-COVID

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Pixar original has finally surpassed the domestic haul of The Wild Robot. The 2024 original animation collected $143.9 million at the domestic box office and became the 2nd-highest-grossing original animation released theatrically post-COVID.

Hoppers has dethroned The Wild Robot from that spot, becoming the new 2nd-highest-grossing original animation post-COVID in North America. The Wild Robot collected $143.9 million in 126 days, but Hoppers has surpassed that number in less than a month, to be precise, in 29 days. In the coming days, the film will surpass Elemental’s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing original animated film post-COVID.

According to industry experts, Hoppers is tracking to earn between $5 million and $8 million at the domestic box office on its 5th weekend. The Pixar original, Hoppers, was released on March 6.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 North America Box Office Projection: How It Stacks Up Against Anne Hathaway’s Last 5 Film Debuts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News