|Film
|Release
|1st Day
|1st Weekend
|1st Week
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Mitron
|15 Sep
|00.50
|02.25
|02.50*
|02.50*
|Manmarziyaan
|15 Sep
|03.52
|14.33
|16.43*
|16.43*
|The Nun
|07 Sep
|08.00
|28.50
|28.50
|42.00*
|Hit
|Paltan
|07 Sep
|01.25
|05.00
|05.00
|07.00
|FLOP
|Laila Majnu
|07 Sep
|00.40
|01.50
|01.50
|02.50
|Flop
|Gali Guleiyan
|07 Sep
|00.10
|00.50
|00.50
|00.50
|Flop
|Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
|31 Aug
|02.00
|07.25
|10.00
|10.00
|Flop
|Stree
|31 Aug
|06.82
|31.26
|60.39
|108.05*
|Super-Hit
|Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi
|24 Aug
|02.70
|11.78
|18.11
|18.11
|Losing
|Gold
|15 Aug
|25.25
|71.30
|88.90
|107.37
|Plus
|Satyameva Jayate
|15 Aug
|20.52
|56.91
|73.50
|89.05
|Hit
|Vishwaroop 2
|11 Aug
|01.50
|01.50
|01.50
|01.50
|Flop
|Fanney Khan
|03 Aug
|02.15
|07.00
|09.85
|09.85
|Flop
|Karwaan
|03 Aug
|01.50
|08.10
|12.50
|12.50
|Flop
|Mulk
|03 Aug
|01.50
|08.16
|12.50
|12.50
|Flop
|Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3
|27 July
|01.50
|05.25
|07.50
|07.50
|Flop
|Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|27 July
|10.00
|37.00
|55.00
|77.00
|Hit
|Dhadak
|20 July
|08.71
|33.67
|51.56
|71.92
|Hit
|Skyscraper
|20 July
|01.25
|05.75
|08.00
|08.00
|Flop
|Ant-Man And The Wasp
|13 July
|05.50
|19.30
|27.00
|30.60
|Plus
|Soorma
|13 July
|03.25
|13.85
|21.00
|30.11
|Average
|Sanju
|29-June
|34.75
|120.06
|202.51
|341.22
|Super-Hit
|Incredibles 2
|22-June
|03.85
|17.85
|25.76
|40.25
|Hit
|Race 3
|15-June
|29.17
|106.47
|145.00
|169.00
|Average
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|06-June
|05.75
|37.70
|53.00
|72.00
|Hit
|Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
|01-June
|0.50
|01.42
|01.42
|01.42
|Flop
|Veere Di Wedding
|01-June
|10.70
|36.52
|56.96
|80.23
|Hit
|Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
|25-May
|04.82
|20.78
|35.41
|65.36
|Hit
|Deadpool 2
|18-May
|11.25
|33.40
|48.18
|54.00
|Plus
|Raazi
|11-May
|07.53
|32.94
|56.59
|123.17
|Super-Hit
|102 Not Out
|04-May
|03.52
|16.65
|27.70
|51.79
|Plus
|Omerta
|04-May
|00.54
|03.00
|03.00
|03.00
|Flop
|Avengers: Infinity War
|27-April
|31.30
|94.30
|156.64
|222.69
|Super-Hit
|October
|13-April
|05.04
|20.25
|30.24
|45.36
|Average
|Rampage
|13-April
|02.65
|11.00
|20.00
|26.50
|Plus
|Blackmail
|06-April
|02.81
|11.22
|16.92
|19.11
|Losing
|Baaghi 2
|30-Mar
|25.10
|73.10
|112.85
|165.00
|Super-Hit
|Hichki
|23-Mar
|03.30
|15.35
|26.10
|46.17
|Hit
|Raid
|16-Mar
|10.04
|41.01
|63.05
|101.54
|Hit
|Hate Story 4
|09-Mar
|03.50
|12.57
|18.61
|20.04
|Average
|Dil Juunglee
|09-Mar
|00.50
|01.05
|01.05
|01.05
|Flop
|3 Storeys
|09-Mar
|00.50
|02.25
|02.25
|02.25
|Flop
|Pari
|02-Mar
|04.36
|15.34
|22.50
|24.65
|Average
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|23-Feb
|06.42
|26.57
|45.94
|108.46
|Super-Hit
|Welcome To New York
|23-Feb
|01.00
|03.00
|03.00
|03.00
|Flop
|Aiyaary
|16-Feb
|03.50
|11.70
|16.14
|17.01
|Flop
|Black Panther
|16-Feb
|05.60
|19.35
|27.67
|38.10
|Plus
|PadMan
|09-Feb
|10.26
|40.05
|62.87
|78.95
|Hit
|Padmaavat
|25-Jan
|24.00
|114.00
|166.50
|300.26
|Plus
|Kaalakaandi
|12-Jan
|01.25
|03.85
|05.30
|07.50
|Flop
|1921
|12-Jan
|01.56
|06.45
|09.38
|15.67
|Losing
|Mukkabaaz
|12-Jan
|00.82
|04.04
|06.18
|10.00
|Flop
|The Post
|12-Jan
|00.23
|01.17
|01.59
|04.17
|Flop
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
Average: Film which only recovers investment
Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment
Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
