- Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2020.
|Film
|Release
|1st Day
|1st Weekend
|1st Week
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|10 Jan
|15.10
|61.75
|118.91
|145.33*
|Chhapaak
|10 Jan
|04.77
|19.02
|28.38
|30.23*
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
Average: Film which only recovers investment
Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment
Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.