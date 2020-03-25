2004 was a big year for Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar offered his fans two iconic films, Veer Zaara & Main Hoon Na. Both films topped the highest grossers chart of that year and are still loved by the audience.

2004 was also a significant year for Bollywood because Dhoom series started from this year only. The film having John Abraham in the lead role along with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, Esha Deol & Bipasha Basu proved to be 3rd highest grosser of the year. Masti franchise also started in this year only and the first part did well enough to stand in the Top 10.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan & Priyanka Chopra’s much-loved comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also released this year and Akshay Kumar – Priyanka Chopra – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sensational film Aitraaz as well.

But that’s not it. Emraan Hashmi & Mallika Sherawat starrer Murder was also a 2004 release. The film thanks to its erotic content became a huge hit and did a business of 15.50 crores. Sadly, it couldn’t make a mark in the Top 10s.

Have a look at the Top 10 grossers of 2004: