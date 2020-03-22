It was the last year of the 20th century and Bollywood marked it some big hits.
Apart from them, Anil Kapoor also made a huge mark as his 3 films stood tall in the highest grossers. However, in Biwi No. 1, he shared screen space with Salman. Ajay Devgn also managed to get 2 films in Top 10 one of them was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which was driven by the Salman-Aishwarya factor.
It was not that great year for Akshay Kumar who didn’t get any film in Top 10. However, he came out from the cycle of flops as his Jaanwar proved to be a success.
Have a look at the top 10 grossers of 1999:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Hum Saath Saath Hain
|40
|2.Biwi No 1
|26
|3.Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
|25
|4.Taal
|22
|5.Sarfarosh
|19
|6.Mann
|17.25
|7. Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain
|17
|8.Kachche Dhaage
|16.50
|9.Haseena Maan Jaayegi
|15.50
|10. Baadshah
|15.25
