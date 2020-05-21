From Mughal-E-Azam To Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1960

1960 was a landmark year for Bollywood as iconic film Mughal-E-Azam released this year. The Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor and Madhubala led film was a benchmark setter. It didn’t just shatter the old records by leaps and bounds but created a record that remained unbeaten till 1975 release Sholay.

Mughal-E-Azam in 1960 did a business of 6 crores and needless to say it was top grosser of that year. The greatness of the film can be estimated by the fact that second highest grosser of 1960 was Barsaat Ki Raat which did a business of 2 crores which was 3 times less than MEA. 4 films in that year remained below the 1 crore mark.

Have a look at the Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1960.

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Mughal E Azam 6 2. Barsaat Ki Raat 2 3. Kohinoor 1.75 4. Chaudvin Ka Chand 1.25 5. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai 1 6. Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayi 0.90 7. Love In Simla 0.85 8. Ghunghat 0.80 9. Kanoon 0.75 10. Kala Bazaar 0.70

