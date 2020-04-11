1981 was a big year for Bollywood as the industry got a huge hit i.e. Kranti. The film starring Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, and others enjoyed historic success. The film is still loved by the audience.

Apart from this, it was the year 1981 only when Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky. The film managed a place in Top 10 Bollywood grossers of that year. It was also the year when Kumar Gaurav made his stunning debut with Love Story and became an overnight sensation. The film was a huge success and became 5th highest grosser of the year.

But it was even more special year for Amitabh Bachchan who managed to have 4 big hits that year. The films were Naseeb, Lawaaris, Kaalia & Yaarana. Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1981:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Kranti 10.50 2. Naseeb 7.50 3. Meri Awaaz Suno 6.75 4. Lawaaris 6.25 5. Love Story 6 6. Ek Duje Ke Liye 5.25 7. Kaatilon Ke Kaatil 4.25 8. Kaalia 4 9 Yaarana 3.75 10. Rocky 3

