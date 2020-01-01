Good Newwz VS Simmba At Box Office: Here’s How The Last Film Of 2019 Is Trending Compared To That Of 2018

The last release of 2019 i.e. Good Newwz is trending very well at the Box Office. The film started on a good note and improved over the weekend. Even in the weekdays, it’s doing tremendously well thanks to the positive word of mouth and holiday period.

Good Newwz has earned 94.60 crores in 5 days and is all set to cross the 100 crores mark today.

Interestingly, Simmba which was the last release of 2018 also performed very well at the Box Office and collected 240.22 crores. While Good Newwz is taking a shot at 200 crores mark, it will be a pleasant surprise if it can trend good enough to surpass Simmba as well. The task, of course, will be very difficult because the film will have to remain rock steady in 2nd, 3rd & 4th week as well.

Good Newwz has high chances of remaining rock steady in 2nd week but things will get difficult in 3rd week because big films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak will takeaway a huge chunk of its screens.

Let’s have a look at the way both Good Newwz & Simmba trended in its 5 days.

Good Newwz 5-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 17.56 crores

Day 2: 21.78 crores

Day 3: 25.65 crores

Day 4: 13.41 crores

Day 5: 16.20 crores

Total: 94.60 crores

Simmba 5-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 20.72 crores

Day2 : 23.33 crores

Day 3: 31.06 crores

Day 4: 21.24 crores

Day 5: 28.19 crores

Total: 124.54 crores

Clearly, Simmba performed far better compared to Good Newwz in its first 5 days. The opening day of the film was better and also the film appealed to a larger section of the audience.

