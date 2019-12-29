Good Newwz Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Another Big Day On Cards!

Good Newwz Box Office: The latest and last Bollywood film of this year starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani is doing pretty well at the Box Office in its first weekend.

The film took a good start at the Box Office and collected 17.56 crores. On Day 2 it showed further improvement and did a business of 21.78 crores thus taking the total to 39.34 crores.

The film is now all set for another major jump on Sunday and the advance booking trends of the film are a proof. The footfalls for the film seem to have improved in most of the cities compared to yesterday and that’s a big sign that this Dharma Productions film has got public appreciation.

Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing today:

Mumbai

Mumbai started on a pretty weak note on Friday, improved on Saturday but now on Sunday it’s performing pretty well. There are around 20-25% shows which are filling fast or are already occupied.

Delhi

Delhi is doing tremendously well since Day 1 and is still picking up. 60-65% shows are getting very strong footfalls compared to 55-60% of yesterday.

Bengaluru & Hyderabad

Both cities are similar compared to yesterday as they were already performing very good. Bengaluru is keeping up strong with 45-50% shows filling fast and going housefull and Hyderabad has 50-55% strong shows.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is also performing amazingly well as there are 30-35% healthy shows as of now. There has been growth compared to yesterday here as well.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is similar to Chandigarh now with 30-35% filling fast and housefull shows but it has shown strong growth today. There were just 20-25% healthy shows for the film in this Gujarat city yesterday.

Chennai

Chennai was already doing pretty impressive and it has further jumped now. The film is having 70-75% orange and grey coloured shows at BMS right now

Kolkata

Kolkata has also shown improvement as it’s recording 20-25% healthy shows compared to 10-15% yesterday.

